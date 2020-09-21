Continental Circus Berlin is coming to Ascot Racecourse

Roll up, roll up for a live circus show.

From the producers of some of the world's finest circuses comes a brand new show specially created for an exclusive UK tour.

Continental Circus Berlin are whirling to town with an amalgamation of brilliant circus acts, music and real youthful energy, incorporating fantastic performers from all over the world.

In an age where so much entertainment is unreal, made up of special effects, CGI and has a virtual reality, being pre-recorded, multi-tracked, digitally enhanced or in some other way electronically created – the sheer reality of a live show is a breath of fresh air and the feats and skills seen at Continental Circus Berlin are often so amazing that the Circus-goer literally can not believe their eyes.

From rola balancing on a motorbike to the super-fast Las Vegas quick change to the death defying Globe of Death.

Clowns Angelo and Eddie, will guide you through this super show which also includes beautiful aerialists, quick change artistes, high wire walkers, the rotating wheel of destiny, motorbike balancers, Hula Hoop queens, whirlwind acrobats and the death- defying Globe of Death with riders travelling at G force speeds inside a mesh dome.

Housed in a climate-controlled, socially distanced theatre-style big top the show is sure to impress.

A magical production, it is brimming with an international cast of breathtaking artistes featuring an unrivalled mix of genuine circus talent from every corner of the Globe.

The Continental Circus Berlin has always been your guarantee of a great show, a rare treat, and great fun and with something for all ages.

COVID SAFETY MEASURES

Continental Circus Berlin are assuring people that the Show WILL Go On as normal. People will be ale to book as long as they are now at in bubbles of more than six.

There will be a one way system operating on the night and the big top tent will be sanitised regularly.

There will be floor markings and hand sanitising stations at the event.

People will be asked to wear face coverings and one person in each group must provide their name and phone number for track and trace purposes.

Box office 0203 375 3970 / Ticketmaster 0844 546 5555 or book online at www.circusberlin.co.uk