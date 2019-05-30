RMT rail union to stage five-day strike on South Western Railway during Royal Ascot

South Western Railway workers have announced strike action during the week of Royal Ascot.

The RMT Union announced today five days of strike action will take place from Tuesday, June 18 until Saturday, June 22.

The action is in the long running dispute over rail safety and guards on trains.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary said: “Our members are angry and frustrated that despite suspending action in good faith, and entering into talks in a positive and constructive manner, South Western Railway have dragged their heels and failed to bolt down an agreement that matches up to our expectations on the guard guarantee.

“For more than three months we have sought to negotiate a conclusion to this dispute and it is wholly down to the management side that the core issue of the safety critical competencies and the role of the guard has not been signed off. It is because of that crucial failure by SWR that we have had no option but to lift the suspension and move back into strike action.”

It is unclear at this stage how much impact the action will have on travel to Royal Ascot.