Delays on M4 between Maidenhead and Slough following collision

02:16PM, Friday 16 August 2019
There are major delays on the M4 heading towards London following a collision.
The eastbound carriageway has been reduced to two lanes after a collision took place at Junction 7, near Slough.
Traffic is moving slowly between Junction 8/9 and Junction 6.
Officers are on the scene and Highways England expects the lane to be reopened at about 3.15pm.
