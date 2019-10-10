Time-lapse video shows demolition of bridge over M4

A time-lapse video shows the destruction of a bridge over the M4.

Last month, part of the motorway was closed for the weekend of Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29 while workers demolished the Recreation Ground bridge between Junctions 5 and 6.

Highways England took a time-lapse video showing its labourers work around the clock to dismantle the bridge.

We demolished the Recreation Ground bridge between #M4 Junctions 5 and 6 at the end of September ready to be replaced with a wider bridge. Three more bridges will be demolished, and two new bridges will also be put in place this Autumn. Find out more: https://t.co/M5PGfhiV22 pic.twitter.com/LgCiY71g0h — Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) October 7, 2019

The bridge demolition was the first of several scheduled to take place along the M4 this year, making way for Smart Motorway works.

The road will shut again between Junction 6 and Junction 8/9 from 8pm on Friday, November 15 to 6am on Monday, November 18 while Marsh Lane Bridge, near Dorney, is demolished.

From 8pm on Friday, November 29 and 6am on Monday, December 2 the same stretch will be closed as the old Huntercombe Spur bridge, part of Junction 7, is demolished.

Monkey Island Lane bridge is also scheduled to come down, but not until a replacement bridge is completed. A date for demolition has not yet been set.

View the interactive map below to see where and when the M4 will close for bridge demolition works this year.