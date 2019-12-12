SITE INDEX

Thu, 12
9 °C
Fri, 13
8 °C
Sat, 14
7 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Person hit by train between Maidenhead and London Paddington

    George Roberts

    Firefighters put out blaze at Maidenhead Station

    UPDATE: 4.50pm

    Some services have now reopened, with a reduced service in operation.

    Expect delays and alterations to the services that do run.

    A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.

    All lines between the two stations are blocked due to the incident, which Great Western Railway announced just after 2pm this afternoon.

    Due to the nature of the incident, the rail operator has not been able to reveal when the lines will be restored.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    M4 closures this weekend

    M4 closures this weekend

    The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved