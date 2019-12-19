Eton High Street gas works to cause five months of traffic disruption

Gas works will cause traffic disruption in Eton High Street for five months in 2020.

Starting on Monday, February 3, Cadent Gas engineers will be replacing gas pipes under the road. The company claims that once complete, no further work will need to be done on them until the next century.

High Street will be closed completely from the Windsor Bridge to the junction with Eton Court for the first 10-12 weeks of the works.

The second stage, which is expected to last another eight-10 weeks, will see two-way traffic management from Eton Court to Eton College.

Cadent Gas will hold a public consultation at the Eton Parish Council Building, in High Street, on Thursday, January 16 from 6pm-8pm, where residents can find out more information on the works.

Engineers will also require access to affected properties along the road to carry out the work, and will contact those affected in advance.

Project Manager Richard Penny said: “We’ve carefully planned our work in close discussion with the local authorities and information has also been sent to local homes and businesses.

“We’re doing all we can to ensure this essential work is delivered with as little disruption to the local area as possible.

“Our work will help ensure people in Eton keep on enjoying safe and reliable gas for cooking and heating in the future.

“I’d encourage locals who have any questions about the work to come and visit us at the public exhibition on Thursday, January 16.”