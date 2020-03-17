New visiting restrictions at Wexham Park and Heatherwood hospitals

The Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has asked the public to limit visits to loved ones in hospital.

The trust, which runs Heatherwood and Wexham Park hospitals, has warned visitors who are unwell and displaying coronavirus symptoms including a high temperature or new, persistent cough to stay away.

People who are vulnerable as a result of their medication, have a chronic illness or are over the age of 70 should not visit any health and care settings, the trust added.

Visitors must be immediate family or carers and people have been asked to consider other ways of keeping in touch such as phone calls.

The trust has also advised that visitors should be limited to one per patient unless:

The patient is receiving end of life care

The visitors needed to be accompanied – accompanying visitors should not stay in patient, ward or communal areas

They are a partner and birthing partner accompanying a woman in labour

No children under 12 should visit without the prior permission of a ward sister.

Visiting times will also be restricted to one hour per day at designated visiting times, the trust said.

Different rules will apply to paediatric wards and neonatal units where two visitors are allowed which may include a child under 12.

The trust’s updated visitor guidance said: “The Trust considers the safety of its patients as a top priority and has a raft of measures in place to protect against the spread of infections like MRSA and Clostridium difficile.

“You can help us protect our patients by using the hand gel available from dispensers positioned at the front of the hospital, at the entrance and exit of all wards and at the patients' bedside.”