What's on: 12 things to do this weekend (September 8-10)

SATURDAY:

COX GREEN: The annual Cox Green Horticultural and Craft Show will take place on Saturday at the community centre in Highfield Lane.

The show, which has been running for more than 100 years, will feature adult and children’s classes from gardening to baking, handicrafts and photography. Fiona Devine of the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice will be presenting prizes on the day.

Schedules can be downloaded online at www.coxgreencommunitycentre.org.uk and the show opens at 2.30pm.

ETON: Swan Lifeline is holding an open day on Saturday.

Visitors can see the charity’s intensive care unit, treatment room, cygnet sheds and the swans currently in its care.

The event is being held at the charity’s base in Cuckoo Weir, South Meadow Lane.

It is running from 11am to 3pm and parking will be available.

No dogs are allowed.

Email carolinemb@msn.com to confirm attendance.

HOLYPORT: Parishioners will put their best cookery, plants and crafts on show tomorrow (Saturday).

The annual Holyport Village Show will take place at Holyport War Memorial Hall in Moneyrow Green. Entries from people of all ages will be on display from 2pm, with prize giving at 4.15pm.

Entrants will be people who live or are members of clubs in the Bray parish.

There will be four photography categories: brown, Holyport, signs and mountains.

LANGLEY: MP for Slough Tan Dhesi and the Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah are both expected to attend the launch of a new older men’s support group in Langley tomorrow (Saturday, September 9).

Men’s Matters, a Windsor based charity, is expanding into Langley and will hold its launch day at Longwood Park Resource Centre in Common Road between 2pm and 5pm.

The day will feature free activity ‘taster’ sessions, NHS health checks, refreshments, music and more.

Weekly Men’s Matters drop-in sessions will be held at the Longwood Park Resource Centre every Tuesday between 2pm and 4pm.

Men’s Matters aims to reduce loneliness among older men and to give them a chance to take part in a range of activities.

Visit www.mensmatters.org.uk for information.

LANGLEY: Lovers of four legged furry friends need look no further than this weekend’s Slough Canal Festival, which will feature dog obedience demonstrations and ferret racing.

The annual Slough Borough Council-run festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 11am-5pm at Bloom Park in Middlegreen Road.

As well as boat trips up and down the Slough arm of the Grand Union Canal, the Slough Urban Renewal-sponsored event will for the first time, feature a dog obedience displays.

Festivalgoers will also get to watch rescue ferrets race each other.

Youngsters can chose a favourite ferret and can win a cuddly toy if they come first.

MAIDENHEAD: There’ll be the chance to find out more about one of Maidenhead’s best-known beauty spots.

The National Trust will host an event at Maidenhead Thicket from 11am-3pm on Saturday to explore the history and wildlife of the area.

It will take place at the site’s Larch Plantation and parking will be available at the Big Thicket, in Pinkneys Drive. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/maidenhead-and-cookham-commons to find out more.

SUNNINGHILL: A dog show and beat the goalie competition willbe on offer at a summer fun day this weekend.

The event is taking place on Saturday at St Michael’s Field, near the Ascot Day Centre, and runs from noon to 3pm.

WINDSOR: People can enjoy the last days of summer as the Windsor Night Market returns tomorrow (Saturday).

Peascod Street will be lined with independent food stalls, children’s rides and craft stands from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Live music will also be on offer as well as a bar run by the Windsor and Eton Brewery.

Families can also sit back and watch a selection of films at King Edward Court’s open air cinema.

Children’s animation Sing is being shown at 11am, with Disney smash-hit Moana following at 1.30pm.

Beauty & the Beast will be screened at 4.30pm with Grease rounding off the evening three hours later.

Windsor and Eton town manager Paul Roach said: “All of the Christmas lights on Peascod Street will be illuminated which should give it a real festive feeling.”

Visit www.windsor-shopping.co.uk for information.

SUNDAY:

COOKHAM DEAN: A series of gravity-powered karts will tear through the village on Sunday.

The popular Gravity Grand Prix will return for its 11th year and start by Uncle Tom’s Cabin in Spring Lane, with timed races starting at 1.30pm.

The Kaffirs of Cookham Dean, which organises the event, hopes to raise money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

A fairground, music and food outlets will all be available to enjoy.

Visit gravitygrandprix.co.uk for more information.

MAIDENHEAD: A family picnic run by The Salvation Army will be held in Grenfell Park on Sunday.

The event has been organised to bring the community together and thank them for supporting the church and charity.

There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, balloon modelling, craft and game challenges.

Families are welcome to bring their own picnic, and activities will run from 11-4pm.

Email stephen.wilson@salvationarmy.org.uk for more information or telephone 07742184613.

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE: The Waltham St Lawrence and Shurlock Row Village Show will take place on Sunday at the Neville Hall.

The annual event will feature adult and children classes and a number of trophies are up for grabs on the day.

Classes include cookery, produce, flowers, photography and art.

The village show will be open to the public from 2pm and presentations will begin at 3.30pm.

Visit www.walthamstlawrence.info/images/stories/villageshow to download the schedule.

WINDSOR: Runners will have to fight through the foam at Berkshire’s first Bubble Rush on Sunday.

The event at Windsor Racecourse will raise money for Thames Hospice.

Registration is still open for the 5k fun run through multi-coloured bubbles.

Community and events fundraising manager Alison Evans said: “We have limited spaces still available for the Bubble Rush, so why not get a team together or set yourself a personal challenge and be part of this fun, first event for the area.”

Registration is £25 for adults and £10 for children visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/bubblerush for more details.