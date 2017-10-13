What's on: 11 things to do this weekend (October 13-15)

FRIDAY:

PALEY STREET: A masterclass in chocolate will raise money for the Alexander Devine Hospice.

Mark Tilling was UK Chocolate Master from 2006-2010 and represented the UK in the Chocolate Master world finals in Paris.

He will lead a session at The Royal Oak pub in Paley Street today (Friday).

Starting at 10am there will be a chance to ask Mark questions before watching him demonstrate his skills before learning how to create your own chocolatey treats.

Call the pub on 01628 620541 for details.

SATURDAY:

HOLYPORT: Free fireworks will be set off as part of a fun fair on Saturday.

The Carters Steam Fair will come to Holyport Green on Saturday and Sunday.

There is free entry to the fairground where there will be rides and traditional stall games.

The funfair will be open from noon-10.30pm on Saturday with fireworks at 9pm and will open from noon-8pm on Sunday.

Visit www.carterssteamfair.co.uk for more details.

HURST: Rocktoberfest returns to St Nicholas School playing fields in School Road on Saturday.

Featuring several live rock bands and fridges stocked with real ales from nearby breweries, festival goers are encouraged to turn up in optional Bavarian Beer Keller fancy dress with entry refunded for the best dressed man and woman.

Entry is by advance purchase, over 18s only. Tickets are £20 and include a hog roast and drink.

Visit http://www.hurstrocktoberfest.org.uk/for more details.

MAIDENHEAD: Fundraising events for St Marks Crescent Methodist Church’s 2020 Vision Project continue.

On Saturday there will be a barn dance at Newlands Girls’ School in Farm Road.

It starts at 6.30pm. Entry costs £10 for adults and £5 for under-12s.

SLOUGH: Youngsters aged eight and above will have the chance to use 3D printing equipment at The Curve tomorrow (Saturday).

Attendees at the William Street library and cultural centre will get to make their own personalised key tags.

Tickets cost £5 and children must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be six session between 10am and 4pm and tickets cost £5 per key tag.

Visit www.thecurveslough. com to make a booking.

SUNNINGHILL: A performance of Robinson Crusoe will help raise money for a charity that supports seriously ill children.

The slapstick show is taking place tomorrow (Saturday) at Cordes Hall, Sunninghill, and starts at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 per person or £35 for a family of four.

People are encouraged to wear their best pirate outfits while refreshments and a raffle will also be on offer.

Money raised will be donated to Sebastian’s Action Trust.

Call 01344 622500 or email fundraising@sebastiansactiontrust.org

TAPLOW: Cliveden House will open its doors this weekend with a literary festival that aims to evoke the spirit of the great writers and monarchs who stayed there.

The festival will be the first of its kind and will feature more than 40 speakers from the fields of literature, history and politics making an appearance.

For a full programme of events and to book tickets visit clivedenliteraryfestival.org.

WEXHAM: A community cafe will open at St Mary’s Church Hall tomorrow (Saturday).

The Discovery Cafe in Church Lane is open to people of all ages and will include bacon rolls, pastries, tea and coffee, newspapers and magazines, crafts and jigsaws. It will be open from 10am to noon.

Call 01753 523852 for details.

WINDSOR: Baby Bank Windsor is holding a table-top sale tomorrow (Saturday).

The charity needs financial help so it can continue to provide baby clothes and essential items for families in need.

The sale is taking place at All Saints Church, in Frances Road, from 10am to noon. It costs £10 per table and £1 per adult for entry.

SUNDAY:

WINDSOR: Make a splash at the Lions Club of Windsor’s annual Swimathon.

The event is taking place at Windsor Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Teams of up to eight people are tasked with swimming in rotation for 55 minutes.

Almost £175,000 has been raised for charity since the Swimathon began 21 years ago.

Email Lion Mike Sells on mikepsells@gmail.com for details.

WINDSOR: Former England rugby international Lewis Moody will join hundreds of fundraisers for a walk in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity.

Moody, who runs The Lewis Moody Foundation in support of the charity, will welcome walkers at Windsor Leisure Centre before joining them on a 10km stroll.

The event has now been running for six years and aims to unite patients and families in the battle against brain tumours.

It is taking place on Sunday.

Registration opens at 3pm with the walk due to start at 4.30pm.

Entry costs £15 per adult.

Visit www.thebraintumourcharity.org to sign up.