What's on: Six things to do this weekend (November 10-12)

FRIDAY:

BOURNE END: There will be the chance to look good and raise cash for good causes at the Bourne End WI Ladies Fashion Show and Pop Up Shop.

The event will be held at Bourne End Community Centre, in Wakeman Road, from 7pm today (Friday).

Email bourneendwi@yahoo.com or call 01628 531 521 to book tickets.

SATURDAY:

ASCOT: A CHRISTMAS table-top sale is being held to raise money for the Royal British Legion tomorrow (Saturday).

The event, organised by the legion’s Cranbourne and Winkfield branch, is taking place at King Edward’s Church Hall, in King Edwards Road, from 10am to 1pm.

Tables must be pre-booked.

Call 01344 890716 for more details.

COOKHAM: A morning get-together will give attendees the chance to learn more about the Royal Yacht Britannia on Saturday.

The Men’s Breakfast and Discussion Group meets every second Saturday of each month to discuss topics.

This year, it has included a talk on ‘Love, Sex and Sewage’, where a former civil engineer discussed waste projects he had worked on, and how his father, a sanitary engineer, met his mother.

The group will meet at 8.30am at the Holy Trinity Parish Centre in Church Gate.

To attend, email revdavidjoynes@gmail.com.

It is a monthly gathering, with a different talk given each time and the event lasts about 90 minutes.

It costs £5 to attend, which includes breakfast.

SLOUGH: Saint Laurence Church will host its Christmas Fayre tomorrow (Saturday) with festive crafts, cakes, a tombola, raffle and gifts for all the family on offer.

Donations to the event at the church in Upton Court Road will go towards church funds.

Visit www.saint-laurence.com for more information.

SUNNINGDALE: Horse racing fans can have a flutter and support the 2nd Ascot Guides at a fund-raiser tomorrow (Saturday).

The group is hosting a video horse racing event at 2pm at Dormy House Care Home in Ridgemount Road, Sunningdale. Entry is free but attendance should be confirmed beforehand.

The following Saturday the group is holding a late-night Christmas shopping event where people can pick up some gifts for their loved ones.

It is running from 5pm to 10pm at King Edward’s Hall in King Edwards Road.

Entry is free and mulled wine and mince pies will be on offer.

WINDSOR: Art enthusiasts will be in for a treat when the two-day Windsor Contemporary Art Fair returns.

The 13th annual event will take place at Windsor Racecourse on Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12.

Experienced and new art collectors will gather to browse the work of more than 150 artists.

Fair director Deborah James said: “We are passionate about art and artists and have worked very hard for over a decade to bring real art to real people.”

The group also runs a fair in Reading and next year will launch one in Surrey.

“We are delighted to be hosting our 13th year in our home town of Windsor where we began, in a year that sees us going national,” said Deborah.

On show will be a range of art forms, from glass to sculpture and photography to textural abstract.

There will also be live demonstrations by exhibiting artists and an interactive art corner with artist-led workshops.

Visitors will be able to have a go or add their own touch to a piece of art created over the weekend.

Children can learn drawing, printmaking, take part in a quiz or join the Jelly artists making a special still life – The Winter Secret Garden. Those under six years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Each year artists donate small canvasses to raise money for The Prince’s Trust charity. So far more than £50,000 has been made through the initiative.

Visit www.windsorcontemporaryartfair.co.uk for more information.