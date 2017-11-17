What's On: Eight things to do this weekend (November 17-19)

SATURDAY:

ASCOT: A late-night Christmas shopping event has been organised by the 2nd Ascot Guides.

It is taking place tomorrow (Saturday) at King Edward’s Hall in King Edwards Road from 5pm to 10pm.

Entry is free and mulled wine and mince pies will be available.

Email sueshefford@hotmail. com for details.

ASCOT: Crews will be washing cars at Ascot Fire Station tomorrow (Saturday) to raise money for two good causes.

The charity car wash is taking place at the station in Station Hill from 11am to 4pm.

The suggested donation is £5 per car with proceeds going towards new play equipment for Ascot Heath Infant School as well as The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides support for firefighters in the UK.

CLEWER: An ethical Christmas fair is running from 10am to 2pm at St Andrew’s Church in Mill Lane tomorrow (Saturday).

It will feature a range of ethical stalls where shoppers can buy advent calendars, second-hand books and plants.

COOKHAM DEAN: Raffles, refreshments and refurbishments are the watchwords this weekend as the annual Autumn Fayre returns.

Held by St John the Baptist Church at the Village Hall in Church Road, attractions include the Christmas hamper raffle, ‘posh trash’, books and CDs and DVDs.

It will take place on Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

A variety of stalls will be at hand and refreshments will be served in the morning.

The fayre sends its proceeds to charity and last year managed to raise a total of £2,800.

Proceeds from this year’s event will be shared between Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and the village hall’s refurbishment project.

DEDWORTH: A charity curry evening is being held to raise money for an Indian hospital which cares for deprived people.

The event is taking place at the New Windsor Community Association, in Hanover Way, tomorrow (Saturday) from 6.30pm. Money raised will be donated to Kankhal Medical Aid, a charity set up to support The Ramakrishna Sevasrama charity hospital in the city of Haridwar.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £7 for children.

SLOUGH: Christmas will come to Slough tomorrow (Saturday) for the festive lights switch-on in the Town Square.

The free event will see a variety of performances kicking off the day on the stage from 1pm before the light switch-on at 5pm complete with fireworks, followed by music on the main stage until 6pm.

A prize draw will be held on the day, with rewards from high street retailers up for grabs and one lucky person will be invited on stage to turn on the lights with the Mayor of Slough, Cllr Ishrat Shah, Express editor Martin Trepte and Father Christmas.

WINDSOR: A new photography exhibition highlighting the lives of people who have moved to Britain from around the world has gone on display at Cumberland Lodge.

‘Where I Come From’ is a collection by portrait photographer Bill Knight, who was assisted by Amelia Odida.

The images depict the children of a generation of immigrants who came to Britain in search of a better life for themselves and their families.

Alongside each portrait is a story of how and why the family came to Britain, the life they left behind and the ones they have established in the UK.

The exhibition will be open to the public tomorrow (Saturday) at the former royal residence in Windsor Great Park.

It will be available to view from 10am to 12.30pm and then on selected dates including Saturday, December 16.

WINDSOR: The Christmas lights will be switched on near the castle by the cast of the Theatre Royal’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

The fun will begin from 3.45pm with a lantern procession and there will be entertainment on stage near Castle Hill from 4pm onwards.

The lights will be switched on at 5.30pm.