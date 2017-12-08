What's on: 14 things to do this weekend (December 8-10)

FRIDAY:

LANGLEY: Father Christmas is set to visit the well-behaved children of Langley in the run-up to Christmas.

Santa will travel in his sleigh, handing out sweets to youngsters while his elves collect money for causes supported by the Rotary Club of Langley and Iver.

St Nick will tour the Hillary Road area today (Friday).

The visit will take place between 6pm and 8pm.

MAIDENHEAD: Decorated and themed Christmas trees will be on show at St Luke’s Church for an annual festival from today (Friday).

The event, which runs until Sunday, is the seventh to be held at the church in Norfolk Road and there will be more than 50 trees on display.

Each tree is sponsored and decorated by businesses, voluntary groups and families and visitors can vote for their favourite tree by putting money in a pot and all donations will be given to charities chosen by sponsors.

Tomorrow schoolchildren will visit to choose their favourite trees and there will be a free concert ‘Wind and Words for Christmas’ at 7.30pm.

On Saturday there will be a free concert ‘River City Saxes’ at 1pm, and a Christmas Tree service at 6pm on Sunday.

The church will be open from 10am-7pm today (Friday) and Saturday, and noon till 6pm on Sunday.

SATURDAY:

ASCOT: Help protect Ascot’s green spaces by taking part in conservation work at Allen’s Field.

Wildlife in Ascot will be carrying out the work tomorrow (Saturday) from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Volunteers should meet in the car park off Liddell Way beforehand.

Hot drinks and snacks will be provided.

Email laura.howles@groundwork.org for details.

BRAY: A market will be held on Saturday to celebrate advent.

The Advent Market and coffee morning will take place at St Michael’s Church hall from 10am-noon.

On offer will be a range of flowers, gifts and preserves.

A £1 admission charge will include a cup of coffee and go towards church funds.

On Sunday, community carols will take place at the church from 3pm.

The event is free but any donations will go to Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

BURNHAM: A Christmas gift and craft market will be held at Burnham Park Hall tomorrow (Saturday).

There will also be a Santa’s grotto costing £3.50 per visit.

The event at the hall in Windsor Lane will run from 11am to 3pm.

Parking is free. Contact 01628 550380 for more information.

MAIDENHEAD: Families can meet live reindeer in the High Street from 11.30am-2.30pm.

MAIDENHEAD: Hundreds of lanterns will bob and weave their way through Maidenhead for the town’s annual lantern parade.

The festive family event, which will have a Carnival of the Animals theme, is due to leave Maidenhead Town Hall, in St Ives Road, at about 5pm on Saturday.

Lantern-making workshops have been running throughout November and December and about 1,500 are expected.

On the day, music and entertainment provided by the 4x4 Bhangra Group and the Beatroots Samba Band is due to start from 4.30pm, before the parade leaves Maidenhead Town Hall.

More music and a firework finale is scheduled for about 5.45pm, weather permitting.

Norden Farm will also be working again with community arts charity Same Sky, which has partnered the event for the last six years.

Each year, Norden Farm raises more than £15,000 to be able to produce the parade, which is supported by the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation, The Prince Philip Trust Fund, The Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Charitable Trust, RBWM Kidwells Park Trust and The Shanly Foundation.

Visit www.nordenfarm.org to find out more information on the parade.

WOODLANDS PARK: A festive event on Saturday will feature community games, a Santa’s grotto, Christmas carols and crafts.

Woodlands Winter Wonderland will be held at the Phipps Close Recreation Area from 2.30-4pm.

The event is organised by Woodlands Community Events – a partnership between White Waltham Church, Woodlands Park Methodist Church, Housing Solutions and residents.

WINDSOR: Windsor Parish Church is hosting a charity concert tomorrow night (Saturday).

The Sounds of Christmas event will feature performances by Ascot Brass and Taplow Youth Choir.

Entry costs £10 with money raised going towards Macmillan Cancer Support.

It starts at 7pm.

WINDSOR: A polar explorers event is taking place at Windsor Yards this weekend.

Children can enjoy interactive winter games and meet a range of characters including Howler the Arctic wolf and Father Christmas.

Sessions will be running from 11am to 4pm tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

The Busy Buttons Creative Studio is also running a creative Christmas fair at the outdoor shopping centre from 11am to 7pm on Sunday.

The fair will feature an elf costume competition, artist demonstrations and a chance for shoppers to make their own homemade gifts.

Vouchers worth £100 are also up for grabs for one lucky shopper.

Go to www.facebook.com/ windsoryards for more information.

SUNDAY:

COOKHAM: Santa will be taking time out of his busy schedule to visit Cookham’s annual Christmas Street Fayre on Sunday.

The festive event in High Street will have more than 80 stalls, food from around the world and live music for residents to get into the Christmas spirit.

Organisers Jayne Milburn and Adam Garrett said there will be something for everyone this year.

Jayne said: “Santa will be arriving at 12 at The Crown in a vintage car and we will have live music and entertainment.

“This year we have a glass artist and food from around the world.

“The council paid for new Christmas lights so it will look very festive.”

There will also be children’s fairground rides including a helter skelter.

The fair activities will run from 12-4pm.

The High Street will be closed between Sutton Road and School Lane from 10-6pm and restrictions will be in place in School Lane for the event.

HOLYPORT: A free Christmas concert will take place on Sunday.

Seasonal songs will be performed by the Windsor Soundswell Choir at the Holyport Lodge Care Home, in The Green.

The mixed ability choir sings a variety of music from folk to gospel and meets every Tuesday at Trinity St Stephen First School in Windsor.

It is the second time the choir has performed at the care home after a successful summer concert in July.

All are invited to the free show, directed by Dr Guy Bunce who runs the choir and it will start at 2pm.

SLOUGH: Families are invited to sing Christmas carols at Manor Park Community Centre on Sunday.

Seasonal refreshments will be included at the Villiers Road centre event.

Children are encouraged to dress up as angels, shepherds and kings.

The event starts at 4.30pm.

WINDSOR: Claremont Singers are holding a Christmas concert on Sunday.

The event at Holy Trinity Church in Claremont Road will begin at 3pm and the concert will be followed by mulled wine and mince pies.

Entrance is £5 and money raised will go towards the church and Thames Hospice.