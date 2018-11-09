Actor Sir Ian McKellen will be coming to Windsor next year

Actor Sir Ian McKellen will be bringing his new show to Theatre Royal Windsor in the new year.

The solo show will ‘start with Gandalf’ and will include anecdotes, acting and maybe an invitation to join him on stage.

The actor, famous for roles in Lord of the Rings and X-Men said: “Live theatre has always been thrilling to me, as an actor and in the audience.

“Growing up in Lancashire, I was grateful to those companies who toured beyond London and I’ve always enjoyed repaying that dept by touring up and down the country myself, with the RSC, the National Theatre, Prospect Theatre, the Actors’ Company, as well as with commercial productions.

“In a lifetime of acting, it’s high time I made my debut at the most royal of Theatres Royal.”

He said the new show will raise funds for Theatre Royal Windsor’s Outreach Project – which works with young people.