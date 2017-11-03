Datchet rapist jailed for 'sustained' attack

A 36-year-old man found guilty of raping a teenager in a ‘sustained’ attack while high on cocaine was handed a 15-year sentence earlier today.

Kapil Dogra, from High Street, in Addlestone, Surrey, was convicted of one count of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a female to engage in sexual activity.

He appeared at Reading Crown Court via videolink wearing a light blue and navy jacket.

Before handing down his sentence Judge Paul Dugdale described how the defendant had come to Datchet to buy cocaine.

After buying the cocaine Dogra went to a hotel where he drank alcohol and did a number of lines before leaving.

CCTV footage showed Dogra following his teenage victim after she left Datchet Railway Station at about 10.20pm on April 12.

Judge Dugdale said: “There was clearly a significant degree of planning.”

Dogra followed the teenager for around three quarters of a mile before placing his hand over her mouth and threatening to stab her. He then dragged her to a wooded area of land at the junction of Major Farms Road, Ditton Road and London Road.

The judge described a ‘sustained attack’ lasting around 20 minutes.

Dogra’s DNA was found on the victim.

He has previous convictions for the possession of an offensive weapon in 2005 and for conspiracy to supply heroin in 2008.

The judge also read out part of the conclusion of a pre-sentencing report supplied to the court.

“The conclusion is you’re highly likely of sexual reconviction and that you have the propensity to use violence to fulfil your sexual gratification."

He added, “I consider you’re a significant risk to women.”

He was given a 13 year custodial sentence with two years on licence - and he will spend the rest of his life on the sex offenders register.

Dogra must serve at least two thirds of his sentence before he is eligible for early release.

In summing up Judge Dugdale praised the maturity of the victim in coming forward and said he hoped the young woman can put the matter behind her and move on with her life.