Windsor man charged with two counts of rape

10:44AM, Saturday 16 December 2017
Photo: Dave Wood
A 24-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with two counts of rape in relation to an incident in Bachelors Acre.
Connor Brayley, aged 24, of Sheet Street was charged with the offences yesterday (Friday).
The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Brayley has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday).
