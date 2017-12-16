Sat, 16
5 °C
Sun, 17
10 °C
Mon, 18
10 °C
SECTION INDEX

Windsor man charged with two counts of rape

Police cordon and forensic team at scene of Windsor town centre incident

Photo: Dave Wood

A 24-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with two counts of rape in relation to an incident in Bachelors Acre.

Connor Brayley, aged 24, of Sheet Street was charged with the offences yesterday (Friday).

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Brayley has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday).

Comments

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

Snow forces school closures

Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved