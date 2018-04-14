Teenage boy stabbed in Windsor last night

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Windsor last night (Friday).

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds to his back after he was assaulted in two different locations, Alexandra Gardens and Barry Avenue, between 10pm and 10.10pm.

The victim, was with a group of teenagers when he was attacked by a large group, and police have appealed for witnesses.

The main offender is described as a white teenage boy who was armed with a knife.

The victim was treated in hospital and he has since been discharged.

Detective Constable Chris Jamieson said: “I am appealing to anyone who saw the incident itself or saw anything unusual in the area to please come forward.

“I believe the victim was with a group of teenagers when he was attacked by another group."

If you have any information call 101 and quote reference number 43180111093.

If you don't want to speak to police you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.