Widow of peacemaker killed by single punch in Windsor said her family's pain is like a 'life sentence'

The widow of a man who was killed by a single punch while out with friends in Windsor said it feels like her family have been given a 'life sentence'.

Mohammed Rasheed, known as Ishan, was killed after enjoying a night out with friends at the Boom Boom Bar in Goswell Hill while acting as a peacemaker when a fight broke out.



Kirk Bentley, 32, of Staines-Upon-Thames and 28-year-old Ashley Ball of Chertsey were both imprisoned after a sentencing at Reading Crown Court yesterday (Friday).



Bentley was found guilty of affray and sentenced to 12 months, while Ball, who threw the killing punch, was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.



Speaking after the verdict, Mr Rasheed's widow, Shyama, paid tribute to her late husband.



She said: "Ishan was a kind peaceful man who on the 10th of September on a night out found himself attempting to diffuse a situation between his friends and another group of people.



"The situation escalated quickly beyond any control and after suffering a punch to the head he was rendered unconscious and was admitted to hospital.



"Words cannot describe the tremendous impact this sequence of events have created for myself, family and friends.



"Ishan was a much loved and respected member of the community and never failed to win the love of everyone around him, even those that had not known him for a long time.



"On a personal level, I have found that even coping with the simplest everyday tasks feels beyond my capabilities and I’m acutely aware that this whole episode has changed my persona forever. This is one of those stories that you read in the newspaper but never believe it will happen to you."



Shyama then went on to describe the pain that her family have gone through as a result of her loss.



She said: "The hardest aspect I find to cope with, is that on what is supposed to be a fun night out, how such a mindless act of a single punch can take a life in a split second and destroy the lives of all the people around the victim simultaneously, my whole family has suffered a life sentence as a consequence.



"The message I would like to give to people out there is that actions often have consequences. Violence does not solve anything, no matter the situation, think before you act.



The person standing in front of you, just like yourself has family, possibly children and most definitely friends that care for them and once you decide to throw that punch, you will never be able to take that back, no matter the outcome."