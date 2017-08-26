Woman raped in Windsor's Alexandra Gardens in early hours of the morning

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped in Windsor in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

The victim, a woman in her twenties, left the Yellow Bar in Goswell Hill and walked alone to Alexandra Gardens where she was raped.

After the attack she called the emergency services and the police attended.

The incident took place between 2.30am-3am.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Bosley from Reading Force CID said: “Detectives are investigating the circumstances of this incident which occurred in the early hours of this morning.

“The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

“I would ask the public to make contact with us if they heard or saw anything suspicious in the area, no matter how small the detail.

“I’d like to reassure the public that this is a rare occurrence and anyone with any concerns should speak to their local neighbourhood team or call 101.”