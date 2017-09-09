CCTV images released in connection with rape in Windsor

Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images of a man who may have information about a rape which took place in Alexandra Gardens in Windsor in August.

In the early hours of Saturday, August 26, a woman in her twenties left Bar Yello in Goswell Hill and walked alone to Alexandra Gardens, where she was raped by a man at about 2.30am to 3am.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Michele Green said: "I would urge anyone who thinks they know or recognise the man in these images to contact police immediately as we believe he may have vital information about this offence.

"The victim is our priority and she is being supported by specially-trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

"I want to reassure the public that we are conducting a thorough investigation into this heinous crime and we are determined to bring the offender to justice but we need the public’s help, so if you have any information about the incident police come forward."

Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 43170253712 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.