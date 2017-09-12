Man identified following CCTV appeal as part of Windsor rape investigation

A man who may have vital information about a rape in Windsor has been identified following a CCTV appeal.

Police released images of the man on Saturday as part of an investigation into an attack on a woman in her twenties in the early hours of Saturday, August 26.

The victim left Yello Bar in Goswell Hill and walked alone to Alexandra Gardens, where she was raped by a man about 2.30am-3am.

Thames Valley Police has thanked members of the public and media for sharing the CCTV images and is no longer making the appeal.

The force has released no further updates on the investigation at this stage.

Contact polices on 101 quoting reference number 43170253712 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information about the incident.