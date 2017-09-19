Tue, 19
Cyclist taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following collision with car in Windsor

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision with a car in Windsor this morning (Tuesday).

Police were called at 6.01am to Clarence Road (B3024) to reports of a crash between a vehicle and a male cyclist.

Thames Valley Police said the cyclist’s injuries ‘have not been deemed to be life-threatening’ at this stage.

The road was closed at the roundabout where the B3024 meets the A332.

One lane was reopened at 8.30am but police advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

