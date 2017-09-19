Police launch investigation after woman is raped in Windsor town centre

05:42PM, Tuesday 19 September 2017
A 19-year-old woman has been raped in Windsor.
Officers were called to Victoria Street at about 3.45am yesterday (Monday) following reports that a teenager had been raped and a 35-year-old man was assaulted.
Ambulance crews joined police at the scene, with the male victim being taken to hospital before he was later discharged.
The rape victim is now being supported by specially trained officers.
Part of Victoria Street car park was taped off by police but this has now been removed.
No arrests have yet been made and a full investigation is underway.
Anyone with any details is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 and quote URN 99 of 18/09/17 as a reference.
Comments
Top Ten Articles
Westeros came to Windsor yesterday as the Coldstream Guards band treated tourists to rendition of the theme from smash hit show Game of Thrones.
Motorists have been facing long rush-hour delays this morning following a collision on the M4.