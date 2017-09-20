Chris Froome to cheer on cyclists at Palace to Palace fundraiser

Tour de France champ Chris Froome and Paralympic gold medallist David Weir will cheer cyclists across the finish line at this year’s Palace to Palace ride.

The Prince’s Trust fundraiser will see about 4,000 cyclists ride from Buckingham Palace to Windsor on October 1.

Beginning at The Mall in London and finishing at the Royal Windsor Racecourse, the event has raised more than £3.5m for the charity which helps young people take a step into work, education or training.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome said: “I’m looking forward to seeing all the cyclists take to the roads for the 12th year of Palace to Palace, and their fundraising efforts will make a real difference to the lives of young people across the country.”

David Weir, who has won six Paralympic gold medals, said: “The ride from Buckingham Palace to Windsor will raise important funds for the trust, supporting more young people to achieve their full potential. I look forward to joining cyclists and their supporters on the day, and celebrating all their training and fundraising efforts.”

Click here for more details.