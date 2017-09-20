Police arrest 18-year-old man in connection with Windsor rape

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in Windsor.

Officers were called to Victoria Street at about 3.45am on Monday following reports that a 19-year-old woman had been raped.

Police are currently questioning the man, from Datchet, in connection with the attack.

Anyone with any details is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 and quote 'URN 99 of 18/09/17' as a reference.