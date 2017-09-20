Wed, 20
17 °C
Thu, 21
17 °C
Fri, 22
17 °C
SECTION INDEX

Police arrest 18-year-old man in connection with Windsor rape

David Lee

David Lee

Police arrest 18-year-old man in connection with Windsor rape

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in Windsor.

Officers were called to Victoria Street at about 3.45am on Monday following reports that a 19-year-old woman had been raped.

Police are currently questioning the man, from Datchet, in connection with the attack.

Anyone with any details is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 and quote 'URN 99 of 18/09/17' as a reference.

Comments

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved