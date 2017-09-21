Safety reassurances made following serious crimes in Windsor

Safety reassurances have been made by a police chief and the council leader following a string of serious crimes taking place in Windsor in the past month.

On Saturday, August 26, a woman in her 20s was raped in Alexandra Gardens in the early hours of the morning. A CCTV image was released as part of the investigation, which resulted in a man coming forward to help with enquires, but no arrests have yet been made.

Two men have been arrested and bailed in connection with the death of 50-year-old Mohammed Rasheed, who died in hospital following a ‘violent assault’ in Goswell Hill on Sunday, September 10.

On Monday, a 19-year-old woman was raped and a 35-year-old man was assaulted in Victoria Street car park. An 18-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation.

Royal Borough council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) met Superintendent Bhupinder Rai, in charge of local policing in Windsor and Maidenhead, on Wednesday to discuss public safety concerns.

After the meeting, Cllr Dudley said: “I completely understand residents’ concerns over public safety.

“I heard there that although these incidents are very sad, there is no reason for residents to be unduly concerned.

“I was comforted that there was not a deeper problem and, in fact, some of the establishments there are working very hard with the council and the police.”

Supt Rai said she is aware of the concerns and that the force is carrying out extra patrols in the evening and working closely with the council and Windsor Pubwatch.

“I would like to reassure members of the community that my team are actively investigating these and would encourage anyone with information to come forward,” she said.

Anyone with any information on the crimes should call the police non-emergency number on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.