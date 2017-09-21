CCTV images released in connection with fatal Windsor assault

CCTV images have been released of people who may hold vital information over the death of a 50-year-old man in Windsor.

Mohammed Rasheed, of Wembley, was assaulted between 1.50am and 2.10am close to Goswell Hill on Sunday, September 10. He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

A 28-year-old man and 31-year-old man, both from Surrey, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have both been released on police bail until Friday, September 29.

Detective Chief Inspector Ailsa Kent, leading the investigation, said: “We would like to speak to the people in the photographs as we believe they may have information to help our investigation.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the man with his back to the camera dressed in a black shirt and black trousers who appears to be holding a phone to his ear.

“These individuals got in a purple and white taxi to leave the service road moments before the incident in which Mr Rasheed was injured.

“If you are one of the people in the images or you recognise them then please contact us on 101 as a matter of urgency.

“I am also appealing more generally to members of the public who were in the service road area at the bottom of Goswell Hill between 1.50am and 2.10am on Sunday 10 September; you may have information about the case and not realise.

“Please think back, do you recall any kind of argument or altercation taking place in that location between those times?

“Please can you check your phones, ask your friends and if you have any information which could help us then please call us on 101 quoting reference ' URN 929 10/9/17'.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.