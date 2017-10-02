Man has ‘part of his ear bitten off’ during assault in Atik nightclub

A 20-year-old man had ‘part of his ear bitten off’ during an assault in Atik nightclub in Windsor last week.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident at about 1.50am on Tuesday, September 26, at the venue in William Street.

The victim required surgery for his injuries and has since been released from hospital.

Police said there were two offenders. The first is described as a white man, about 6ft 2ins tall, with short black hair, wearing a navy blue T-shirt.

The second is described as 6ft tall, of medium build with short hair, wearing a chequered shirt with a white T-shirt underneath.

An 18-year-old man from Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of grevious bodily harm and on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs. He has been released under investigation.

Call police on 101, quoting the reference number 43170284931, with any information. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.