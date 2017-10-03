Police appeal for help trace man who absconded from prison

Police have issued an appeal for helping in tracing a man who absconded from prison at the weekend.

Sheldon Westgate, 27, is wanted after absconding from HMP Springhill in Aylesbury between midnight and 8.40am on Sunday.

He was serving time in prison following a conviction for robbery.

Westgate is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of a medium build, with short brown hair which is slicked to one side, a beard and brown eyes.

He has multiple tattoos, including one on his left wrist which says ‘Emily’, an ‘S’ on his left forearm, the word ‘mum’ on his upper left arm and one on his right upper arm of a dragon and the word ‘Sheldon’. He also has an ‘S’ on his right shoulder.

Westgate has connections to the Windsor area.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Carolyn Bailey said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information which could help us to locate Westgate.

“If anyone sees him, they should not approach him but should instead call Thames Valley Police on 101.”