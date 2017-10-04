The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Council decision to quit scheme aimed at tackling electoral fraud branded a 'disgrace'

Members from all parties were dismayed at a decision to withdraw from a voter ID pilot scheme, which was taken at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) meeting on Thursday.

At the meeting in The Curve, in William Street, Slough’s Labour group submitted a motion proposing a withdrawal from a government-led voter ID pilot scheme.

4.) Two more restaurants gain Michelin Stars as 2018 guide is revealed

The Coach in Marlow has been awarded a Michelin Star for the 2018 guide.

The pub run by Tom Kerridge joined the growing list of restaurants in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire to gain the prestigious honour when the guide was revealed at the Michelin Star awards in London on Monday.

3.) Police appeal for help trace man who absconded from prison

Police have issued an appeal for helping in tracing a man who absconded from prison at the weekend.

Sheldon Westgate, 27, is wanted after absconding from HMP Springhill in Aylesbury between midnight and 8.40am on Sunday.

2.) Travellers pitch up at Tesco in Dedworth

About a dozen caravans pitched up in the Tesco car park in Dedworth on Sunday.

The group arrived in Dedworth Road at about 3pm and ward councillor Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) said he has received a number of complaints from residents.

1.) Man has ‘part of his ear bitten off’ during assault in Atik nightclub

A 20-year-old man had ‘part of his ear bitten off’ during an assault in Atik nightclub in Windsor last week.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident at about 1.50am on Tuesday, September 26, at the venue in William Street.