Police release E-Fit in connection with Windsor burglary

Police have released an E-Fit in connection with a burglary in Windsor which they are linking to a series of vehicle thefts in the area.

At about 3.30pm on Friday, two men gained entry to a property in College Crescent. The pair were disturbed by the occupants and left in a sporty looking dark-grey Ford Focus. No items were stolen.

Police believe there were a total of four offenders involved in the incident.

One of the men, shown in the E-Fit, is described as white with tanned skin, in his early 20s, of medium height and build, with dark hair which was cut to his ear line in curtains. He was clean shaven and wearing a dark coloured top.

Descriptions of the other three involved have not been provided.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Alexandra Horne, said: “We believe this incident is part of a series of burglaries where vehicles have been stolen from properties in the Wraysbury and Windsor areas.

“If you recognise the man in the E-Fit or have any information that could help our investigation, please contact our non-emergency telephone number, 101, quoting reference 43170289210.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.