Man charged in connection with prison escape

12:18PM, Friday 06 October 2017
A 27-year-old man has been charged with one count of escaping lawful custody.
Sheldon Westgate was arrested and charged in Windsor yesterday (Thursday) in connection with an escape from HMP Springhill on Sunday.
Westgate will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).
