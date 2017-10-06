Police release CCTV of potential witness as part of Windsor murder probe

CCTV images of a potential witness have been released by Thames Valley Police as part of a murder investigation in Windsor.

Police say the man in the images may have 'crucial information' on the assault on Mohammed Rasheed in Goswell Hill on Sunday, September 10.

Mr Rasheed died from his injuries in hospital following the attack, which took place between 1.50am and 2.10am.

Detective Chief Inspector Ailsa Kent said: “If you are the man in the images or you recognise him then please contact us on 101 as a matter of urgency.

"We are also appealing more generally to members of the public who were in the service road area at the bottom of Goswell Hill.

"You may have information about the case and not realise. Please think back, do you recall any kind of argument or altercation taking place in that location between those times?

"Please can you check your phones, ask your friends and if you have any information which could help us then please call us on 101 quoting reference 'URN 929 10/9/17'.

Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Surrey, were arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident and have been released on police bail until 11 October.