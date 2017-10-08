Sun, 08
Firefighters tackle e-cigarette blaze

James Hockaday

Firefighters were called to a house in Perrycroft in Windsor on Friday night to tackle a fire started by a charging e-cigarette.

A crew from Windsor Fire Station and another from Slough were called to the scene at about 8pm and were there for about an hour.

Firefighters said three people were treated for smoke inhalation and that there was smoke damage in the house.

A bit of a bed in the house was also partly burned by the blaze.

It is not known exactly what caused the vape to set alight but it was on charge at the time of the emergency.

