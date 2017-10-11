The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Firefighters tackle e-cigarette blaze

Firefighters were called to a house in Perrycroft in Windsor on Friday night to tackle a fire started by a charging e-cigarette.

A crew from Windsor Fire Station and another from Slough were called to the scene at about 8pm and were there for about an hour.

4.) Public consultation to be held over plans for two Marriott Hotels

Residents can have their say on proposals to build two Marriott Hotels, a restaurant, bar and flats in Slough town centre at public consultation events.

Developer Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) is inviting residents to view the plans for the proposed redevelopment of the former town centre library site at 85 High Street on Friday and Saturday.

3.) Witness appeal after shop staff are threatened with ‘bladed object’ during robbery

Two men threatened staff and stole cash during a shop robbery in Slough on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place at about 9.15pm.

2.) Additional anti-terror barriers put up around Windsor Castle

Security has been toughened up in Windsor with the introduction of more security barriers.

Back in March, Thames Valley Police put up barriers in locations across the town centre to secure the Changing the Guard route following a terror attack in Westminster.

1.) Four men arrested on suspicion of hare coursing

Police have arrested four men on suspicion of hare coursing.

A 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old man from Old Windsor, a 37-year-old man from Datchet and a 37-year-old man from Staines were arrested on suspicion of daytime trespass in pursuit of game and have been released under investigation.