Windsor murder investigation: Potential witnesses come forward

A number of potential witnesses have come forward following a CCTV appeal as part of a murder investigation in Windsor.

Police released an image of a group of people on Wednesday as part of an investigation into an assault on Mohammed Rasheed which took place between 1.50am and 2.10am near Goswell Hill on Sunday, September 10.

Mr Rasheed, from Wembley, died of his injuries in hospital.

The witnesses have since come forward and police are no longer issuing the CCTV appeal.

Thames Valley Police thanked the public and media for sharing the appeal.