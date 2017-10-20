Clarence Crescent set for road closure to allow for resurfacing

01:20PM, Friday 20 October 2017
Clarence Crescent in Windsor will shut on Monday, October 23, to allow for resurfacing works.
A road closure will be in place between 8am and 6pm, with a diversion route in place using Clarence Road and Alma Road.
The Royal Borough apologised for any delays which may occur as a result.
