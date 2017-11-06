Motorcyclist dies in Windsor crash

09:43AM, Monday 06 November 2017
A motorcyclist died in a crash in Albert Road, Windsor, yesterday afternoon (Sunday).
Police are appealing for witnesses after a red Ducati motorcycle was in a collision with a white Fiat Punto at about 12.20pm.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.
Investigating officer PC Victoria Jones, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We are appealing for information about this incident, and I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or who has any information relating to it.”
Call 101 quoting the reference '564 (5/11)', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
