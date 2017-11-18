Sat, 18
Shoppers evacuated from Windsor's Jubilee Arch area after electrical cupboard fire

James Hockaday

Shoppers near Windsor's Jubilee Arch evacuated after electrical cupboard fire

Shoppers and diners were evacuated from the Jubilee Arch by Windsor Royal Shopping this morning (Saturday) due to a fire in a shop's electrical cupboard.

Three fire crews were called from Slough fire station at about 11am and spent about an hour handling the small fire and evacuating shoppers.

No one was injured.

