Shoppers evacuated from Windsor's Jubilee Arch area after electrical cupboard fire

06:51PM, Saturday 18 November 2017
Shoppers and diners were evacuated from the Jubilee Arch by Windsor Royal Shopping this morning (Saturday) due to a fire in a shop's electrical cupboard.
Three fire crews were called from Slough fire station at about 11am and spent about an hour handling the small fire and evacuating shoppers.
No one was injured.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
A father and son who scammed Royal Borough residents with rogue building work have been ordered to pay back more than £80,000 following an investigation by Trading Standards.
An unused shop in the heart of Windsor town centre looks set to remain empty after a council officer confirmed no major department stores are interested in moving in.