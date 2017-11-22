Childhood sweetheart of man who died after Windsor assault says loss is 'indescribable'

The wife of a man who died following an assault in Windsor town centre has said she misses her husband ‘every second of every minute of every day’.

Mohammed Rasheed, 50, of Wembley, known as Ishan to his family, died of his injuries in hospital two days after an incident near Goswell Hill in the early hours of September 10.

His wife has released a tribute, saying: “My husband Ishan was my childhood sweetheart and was taken away on September 12, 2017, nine days before his 51st birthday.

“Ishan was a proud Sri Lankan who had lived in Wembley, London, for nine years and was a hard-working, law abiding citizen.

“He always had a smile on his face and was the life and soul of the party. He made an impact to everyone he met including family, friends, colleagues and strangers.

“A memorial still stands for Ishan where candles have been burning for two months. I have been going to Windsor twice a week with the help of my friends to where Ishan took his last steps and his presence is strongly felt by everyone who visits there.

“He leaves behind three wonderful children who he was a great father to and is truly missed by all.

“The impact of losing Ishan is indescribable beyond words.

“Our lives have changed forever, I miss Ishan every second of every minute of every day, and it leaves a deep dark hole which burns inside me.”

“Quote by Bob Marley: ‘Every man gotta right to decide his own destiny’."

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of Mohammed Rasheed. They are due to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on December 12.