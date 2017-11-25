Sat, 25
Firefighters attend King Edward Court fire

Will Taylor

Two women were treated for minor smoke inhalation at King Edward Court today after a fire broke out at the Bridgewater Way shopping centre in Windsor.
A heater set fire to a small number of boxes and crews from Slough and Windsor attended at 10am.
They provided first aid to the women and were there for about an hour. Firefighters urged caution when using heaters over Christmas.

 

