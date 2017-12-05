South Western Railway considers getting rid of ‘quiet zones’ on its trains

South Western Railway is asking its customers to have their say on the use of ‘quiet zones’ on its trains.

The firm has said the zones are ‘a thorn in the side of some and safe havens for others’ and has asked for feedback on whether the areas should be kept or not.

It said: “The reality is we are not able to police these areas as well as we would like, and rely heavily on signage and you - our customers - to do this.

“Could the signs be clearer? Do we need better rules of what is acceptable in these areas? Where do we draw the line, if a child is crying in a quiet zone, is that acceptable? And how is this enforceable?”

It then asks if quite zones should stay or go and encourages customers to leave their feedback here.

Most comments so far seem in favour of keeping them as commuters say they are ‘vital’ for getting work done, while a suggestion was made to get rid of first class carriages instead.