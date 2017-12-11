New portrait of Duke of Edinburgh in Windsor Castle released

A portrait of The Duke of Edinburgh set in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle has been released to mark his retirement from public engagements.

Prince Philip announced in May that he would be stepping down from public engagements and carried out his final duty at Buckingham Palace in August.

The portrait, by Australian born artist Ralph Heimans, has been produced for display at the Museum of National History at Frederiksborg Castle in Denmark.

His Royal Highness was born a Prince of Denmark and his ancestry spans both the British and Danish Royal Families.

In the portrait, The Duke of Edinburgh is depicted wearing the sash of the Order of the Elephant - Denmark's highest-ranking honour.

Windsor Castle holds special significance in regard to Prince Philip’s ancestry. At the end of the Grand Corridor is the Tapestry Room where His Royal Highness' mother, Princess Alice, and maternal grandmother, Princess Victoria were born.

Their Royal Highnesses both also appear in the painting that hangs on the right side of the Grand Corridor, in the company of Queen Victoria.