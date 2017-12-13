South Western Railway staff set to strike on New Year’s Eve

South Western Railway (SWR) staff are set to take strike action on New Year’s Eve due to disputes over the role of train guards and the safety of the public.

RMT (The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) announced today (Wednesday) that its SWR staff would strike on Sunday, December 31, from 00.01am to 23.59pm.

SWR is responsible for running services including Windsor to London Waterloo.

RMT is fighting to keep guards on trains as opposed to moving to a ‘driver only operation’. The union said a meeting with Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling had resulted in ‘contradictory messages, confusion and lack of clarity’.