Wed, 13
9 °C
Thu, 14
5 °C
Fri, 15
5 °C
SECTION INDEX

South Western Railway staff set to strike on New Year’s Eve

South Western Railway staff set to strike on New Year’s Eve

South Western Railway (SWR) staff are set to take strike action on New Year’s Eve due to disputes over the role of train guards and the safety of the public.

RMT (The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) announced today (Wednesday) that its SWR staff would strike on Sunday, December 31, from 00.01am to 23.59pm.

SWR is responsible for running services including Windsor to London Waterloo.

RMT is fighting to keep guards on trains as opposed to moving to a ‘driver only operation’. The union said a meeting with Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling had resulted in ‘contradictory messages, confusion and lack of clarity’.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

Snow forces school closures

Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved