UPDATE: Arrest made after woman is raped in Bachelors Acre

A 24-year old man has been arrested after a woman was raped in Bachelors Acre in the early hours of this morning.

The woman, in her 20s, was raped at about 2am.

A police cordon and a forensics team has been at the scene of the incident since this morning.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is in police custody.

Senior investigating officer, detective inspector Stuart Brangwin of Force CID said: “We are investigating the rape of a woman in the early hours of this morning.

“A man has been arrested and we are continuing to make enquiries.

“Members of the public may see an increased police presence in the area while we investigate.

“Anyone with concerns should speak to one of our neighbourhood officers or call 101.”

It is the latest in a series of sex attacks in the town centre in recent months.

A woman was raped in Alexandra Gardens on Saturday, August 26 and another woman was raped in Victoria Street on Monday, September 18. There is no suggestion the incidents are connected.