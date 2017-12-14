Two taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Windsor home

A gas leak was detected with a carbon monoxide alarm this morning (Thursday) in Windsor.

Firefighters from Slough and Windsor were called to a house in Keepers Farm Close at 9.30am.

A man and woman in their 60s were removed from the house and treated with oxygen. They were then taken to hospital for further assessment.

The levels of carbon monoxide were high and thought to have leaked from a portable gas heater.

Firefighters advised having a carbon monoxide alarm if there are any gas powered items in a home.