Thu, 14
6 °C
Fri, 15
5 °C
Sat, 16
4 °C
SECTION INDEX

Two taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Windsor home

Tara O'Connor

Tara O'Connor

Two taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Windsor home

A gas leak was detected with a carbon monoxide alarm this morning (Thursday) in Windsor.

Firefighters from Slough and Windsor were called to a house in Keepers Farm Close at 9.30am.

A man and woman in their 60s were removed from the house and treated with oxygen. They were then taken to hospital for further assessment.

The levels of carbon monoxide were high and thought to have leaked from a portable gas heater.

Firefighters advised having a carbon monoxide alarm if there are any gas powered items in a home.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

Snow forces school closures

Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved