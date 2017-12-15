Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce date for Windsor Castle wedding

01:09PM, Friday 15 December 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they will marry on May 19.
The pair are set to tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
The Royal Borough announced this week it has brought forward £2.6m worth of improvements to Windsor town centre, due to be carried out in 2018/19, to be completed before the royal wedding.
