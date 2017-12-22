Police officer dismissed and given suspended prison sentence for possession of child pornography

A disgraced police officer has been given a suspended prison sentence and dismissed from the force for possessing more than a thousand indecent images of children.

Adam Cox, who lives off Dedworth Road in Windsor, was dismissed from the Metropolitan Police Service yesterday (Thursday) where he worked for the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, responsible for protecting government officials.

On Wednesday, November 15, Cox appeared at Norwich Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to possession of 645 category A, 201 category B and 449 category C indecent images of children.

The chairman of the Met’s misconduct hearing, Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball said: “It is particularly sad and unacceptable that an officer in Cox’s trusted position would behave in such a discreditable way.

“He was in possession of a very large number of images of young children.

“Any conviction is discreditable; one of this nature where the behaviour has meant the abuse of the vulnerable is deeply so.”

“Dismissal without notice is the appropriate sanction in these circumstances.”

He was sentenced at the Old Bailey today (Friday) to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years. He was also given a supervised rehabilitation order for 50 days, told to complete 250 hours of unpaid work, and is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He will also be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

Cox will now be placed on a ‘Police Barred List’ preventing future employment in policing.

A spokesman for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) said: “Behind every indecent image is a child who has been subjected to the most horrific acts in order for this vile material to be produced.

“As a police officer, Cox would have known that by possessing these awful images he has helped to fuel an industry which feeds off children’s suffering.

“To tackle this growing problem, the NSPCC is calling on tech companies, government and law enforcement agencies to ensure this type of content is taken down quickly when it does appear online but most importantly that it can’t be published in the first instance.”

Any adult worried about a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000.

Children and young people can visit Childline at www.childline.org.uk or call 0800 1111.