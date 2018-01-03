Giant inflatable assault course set to return to Windsor

A giant inflatable 5km assault course will return to Windsor Racecourse in March.

Adults and children are invited to clamber over and through giant mazes, walls, gauntlets and slides, all of which will be filled with enough air to inflate more than 75 million footballs.

The Gung-Ho! Seriously Fun 5k, which encourages participants to raise cash for charity, will be at the racecourse in Maidenhead Road on Saturday, March 24.

Former CBeebies presenter and brains behind the event Alex Winters said: “I grew up watching some of the great, classic TV shows of yesteryear like Fun House, It’s a Knockout and Gladiators.

“Like many others I dreamed of taking part in something like that, but never got the chance. Now I am giving the people of Berkshire the chance to roll back the years and act like a kid again!

“This will be our fourth year of touring, and we guarantee this will be the best year yet.”

Runners must be at least 4ft tall and will receive a free bib with a race number, Gung-Ho! t-shirt and headband, with entry starting at £30. Spectators can attend for free.

Visit www.begung-ho.co.uk for more.