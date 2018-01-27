Sat, 27
Firefighters rescue people from flat lift

Firefighters rescue people from flat lift

Fire crews from Windsor and Slough rescued four people from a broken-down lift in a flat last night.
They were called to The Courtyard, in Windsor High Street, at 10pm.
The firefighters forced the doors open to allow those inside the lift, which was on the ground floor, to get out.
They were there for about 30 minutes.

