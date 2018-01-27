Firefighters rescue people from flat lift

10:30AM, Saturday 27 January 2018
Fire crews from Windsor and Slough rescued four people from a broken-down lift in a flat last night.
They were called to The Courtyard, in Windsor High Street, at 10pm.
The firefighters forced the doors open to allow those inside the lift, which was on the ground floor, to get out.
They were there for about 30 minutes.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
A 35-year-old man from Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody after a woman was found dead at a house in Church Road in Old Windsor last night (Friday).
The leader of the Royal Borough has been thrust into the national spotlight after calling for police to act on ‘aggressive begging and intimidation in Windsor’ ahead of May’s royal wedding.