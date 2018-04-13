SITE INDEX

    • Duke of Edinburgh recovers in Windsor after leaving hospital

    Grace Witherden

    The Duke of Edinburgh has left King Edward VII’s hospital today, following his hip replacement operation last week.

    Prince Phillip, 96, will continue his recovery in Windsor.

    In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received.”

